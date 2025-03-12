Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HNGKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.85 on May 21st

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 222.0% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.7 %

HNGKY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

