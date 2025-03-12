Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HNGKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.85 on May 21st

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 222.0% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.7 %
HNGKY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
