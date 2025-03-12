AGF Management Ltd. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CAVA Group worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,854.56. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

