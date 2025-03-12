Natural Investments LLC Invests $1.01 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

