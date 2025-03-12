Q2 Earnings Estimate for SAH Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE SAH opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $76.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

