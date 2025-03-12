Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Estimate for TNGX FY2025 Earnings

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

