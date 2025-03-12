discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Bruce Thompson Buys 12,000 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($84,515.79).

discoverIE Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 549 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 788 ($10.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 618.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.30) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, December 9th.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

