Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Dexterra Group FY2025 Earnings

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:DXT opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$455.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.18.

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

