Analysts Offer Predictions for CervoMed Q2 Earnings

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CervoMed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRVO. HC Wainwright lowered CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CervoMed from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CervoMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

