Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

