Promising Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares issued by companies that own, develop, or manage properties such as residential units, offices, or commercial buildings, providing investors exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property. They often include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other real estate-related firms, offering potential income through dividends and the prospect of capital gains as property values change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,494,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 59,029,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 50,645,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,795,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

