Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 1.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ferrari by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ferrari by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 105,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ferrari by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,801,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.3 %

RACE opened at $442.66 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $399.27 and a one year high of $509.13. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.16.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.