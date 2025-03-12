HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,013 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $217,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

