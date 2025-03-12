Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

