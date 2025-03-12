Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,752 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camtek by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Camtek by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Camtek Company Profile



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

