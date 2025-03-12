Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.25. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.