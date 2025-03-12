Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 31,829 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Tyson Foods worth $47,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

