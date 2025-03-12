Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

