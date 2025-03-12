Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $113,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $412.10 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.78 and its 200-day moving average is $460.78.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

