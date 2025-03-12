Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,459 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $70,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

