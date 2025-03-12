Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

