Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

