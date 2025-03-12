GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vistra by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vistra by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vistra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

