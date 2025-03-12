Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,656 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,695. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.