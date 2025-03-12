Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,336,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

