Davis R M Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,007,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after buying an additional 306,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after buying an additional 238,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 4.6 %

Hologic stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

