Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

