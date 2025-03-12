iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

