Knuff & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

