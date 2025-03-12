Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $151.99 and a 12-month high of $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

