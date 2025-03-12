Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $610.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

