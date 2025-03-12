PFG Advisors Buys 11,608 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,003.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.