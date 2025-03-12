Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 4.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $949.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.26. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

