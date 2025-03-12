iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1,416.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $196.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

