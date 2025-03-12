SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Increased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.