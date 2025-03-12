Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

