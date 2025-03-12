PFG Advisors Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,817 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,579 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

