PFG Advisors Buys 244,693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,458,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,753 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 414,422 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,400,000 after buying an additional 11,468,549 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

