PFG Advisors Acquires 10,035 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

