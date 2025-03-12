Davis R M Inc. Sells 6,568 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Comcast by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 94,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 806,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,868,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $407,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

