Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intuit stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $586.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Intuit by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $9,233,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,111 shares of company stock worth $137,327,184. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

