Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

