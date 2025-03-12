Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,391 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,234,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,870,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,387,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

