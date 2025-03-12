93,961 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after buying an additional 255,632 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 494,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 95,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.