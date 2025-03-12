IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,758,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

NYSE:IQV opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $261.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

