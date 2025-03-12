Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

