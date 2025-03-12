Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

AIO opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.