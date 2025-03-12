Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 758,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 580,537 shares.The stock last traded at $64.43 and had previously closed at $64.35.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.