Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 758,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 580,537 shares.The stock last traded at $64.43 and had previously closed at $64.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after buying an additional 537,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after buying an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

