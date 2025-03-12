ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.32. 16,968,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 62,271,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.