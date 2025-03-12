Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.67. 114,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 689,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

