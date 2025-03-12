Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.03 and last traded at $50.52. 112,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 276,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,642 shares of company stock worth $819,890. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

